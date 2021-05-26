iFixit Tears Down New Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote [Video]
IFixit has posted a video teardown of the new Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote. After almost 4 years Apple has finally updated the Apple TV 4K. This new version features an updated processor, the ability to calibrate your TV using your iPhone, and a redesigned Siri Remote (thank god!). It still looks the same on the outside, but we’re dying to know if they’ve updated anything else in this shiny black box so let’s tear it down!www.iclarified.com