Pokemon Legends Arceus Release Date Revealed
Pokemon Legends Arceus for the Nintendo Switch finally has a release date. You’ll be able to play the action role-playing game from January 28, 2022. While Nintendo does not have an official presence in India, the Pokemon series is popular enough to warrant stores independently importing new games in the series. In addition to this parallel importers usually ensure retailers have ample stock of games in the franchise. Safe to say Pokemon Legends Arceus would be no exception. Expect a price of around Rs. 4,299 if Pokemon Sword and Shield was any indication.in.ign.com