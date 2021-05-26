Pokemon Legends Arceus Release Date Revealed

Graphics cards have been quite the hot commodity in the PC building and gaming community for the past couple of months. With chip shortages, as well as the booming cryptocurrency market, it has become increasingly hard to get a GPU for a reasonable price to performance value. With low-end cards fetching high-end prices, many PC enthusiasts are beyond frustrated with the current situation. However, it appears that Nvidia will be bringing a new line of cards to market this month that will hopefully fall into the hands of eager players who have been struggling to find an upgrade. (Although scalpers and crypto miners will be more likely to get their hands on them, unfortunately.)