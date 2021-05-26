Cancel
Amazon Acquires MGM for $8.45 Billion

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has announced a definitive merger agreement under which the company will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.

www.iclarified.com
