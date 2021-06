Covering the legal developments impacting your brands. Over the course of the last year Zoom became one of the most frequently used words. Due to its popularity, Zoom has been used as an adjective (“I’m hosting a Zoom trivia night”), a verb (“I’m Zooming”) and a noun (“I have a 9 am Zoom”). In the more recent months of the pandemic, expressions like I’m “zoomed out” or my colleagues have “zoom fatigue” have also increased in popularity and form part of everyday…