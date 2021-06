For many, this summer is going to look a lot different than the last. While typical social activities are only slowly beginning to make their return, the vibes of summers long past are already back. Here are some of The Daily Californian’s picks of tunes perfect for summertime, all in one playlist. These are songs, new and old, aimed to conjure up the mood for the season of sun — where the days are long and the weather’s fine — no matter how you choose to spend yours this year.