Ever since 1960, The National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum has been holding their Induction ceremony. Last year was the only time that event has ever been cancelled! Baseball fans were devastated by not being able to come to Cooperstown and enjoy that event, however, take heart baseball fans. The 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will happen after all. the Baseball Hall has moved the event which has drawn as many as over 55,000 baseball fans to the event in Cooperstown, to September 8.