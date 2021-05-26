Giant Inflatable Rocketship Sprinkler: For an Out of This World Good Time

I honestly wish I could quit missing my ex-best friend. It is exhausting to be surrounded by so many new and great people and still feel like a part of me is missing. I think the biggest hurt is seeing them on the outside seemingly un-bothered by it all, almost like they have moved on a long time ago. I should be happy for them, they have a good group of people that seemingly make them happier as a friend than I ever could, their art is getting more recognition and their streaming is improving. All these things I have wanted to happen for them for so long, and I only feel anger about it now. I don't want to have this anger and resentment in me. I want to let it go, I want to move on. I want to forget. Other than time, how can this just cease to exist? Part of me misses them so much, that I just want to reach out, apologize for my part in the friendship ending, and start over. But I know if I do that, I will just enter the repeated cycle of constantly never being good enough for them and being stressed out mentally because I can't do so. I know my friends are tired of hearing about it, tired of me constantly being down about it, sometimes I get angry at some of my friends who still associate with them, thinking: "How can you still associate with someone who treated me like utter trash?" but, that is not my place... and I should not judge others for associating with someone I no longer get along with anymore, after all, one of the reasons why it has ended for good between me and her is due to that fact that I did not want to be associated with her new friends, but still wanted our friendship. If this post finds her, I hope one day we can find each other again, better mentally, and both ready to begin a new. If they don't feel the same way, I will move on eventually, but it will be hard to forget you, ever.