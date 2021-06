Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a disruption in normal brain functions caused by an external force such as blow, bump and jolt to the skull. It is also often a result of a critical sports injury or a car accident. It is a common condition and requires the utmost attention. It can happen to anyone but some are more prone to it than the others. In traumatic brain injury, physical therapists help patients to regain their physical functions and retrain them to perform daily tasks.Physical therapy will aid them in restoring their fitness and wellness. One must seek medical help immediately in case of traumatic brain injury. This article will introduce you to traumatic brain injury, its signs and symptoms and physical therapy for it. Our innovative care strategies at Skillz Physical Therapy will help you find quick relief.