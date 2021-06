After the 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had a chat on Thursday with Senior VP of Media & Content Julie Donaldson about the implications for his football team. He let Julie know that he was pleased with having the bye scheduled for later in the season, how the Thursday night game offers a chance at a sort of mini-bye week, the difficulty of scouting your first four opponents with very little to no game film, and also chatted a little about the differences between rookie minicamp from last season to this season.