The Vikings made 16 transactions in March, but there was one other move that didn’t show up on any official NFL list. And it was the most inspiring of them all. Linebacker Cameron Smith, 24, who missed all of last season after undergoing open-heart surgery in August to repair a bicuspid aortic valve, was cleared to play in 2021. Smith got the news when he went to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where the surgery had been performed, to undergo a battery of tests.