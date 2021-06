Jenelle Evans is celebrating her son, Kaiser’s Kindergarten graduation & in the family photo, David Eason’s 13-year-old daughter Maryssa was present. After revealing that she and her husband David Eason were “stronger than ever” after their separation last year, Jenelle Evans posed with his daughter, Maryssa, 13, along with her other children in a new Instagram pic. The blended family looked happy as they celebrated Jenelle’s son Kaiser’s, 6, kindergarten graduation. “Yay for Kaiser! After struggling with #Kindergarten for 2 years now and then COVID happening, he’s had a tough time trying to focus. Super happy to say he finally made it to 1st grade! We are SO proud of you Bubba,” the former Teen Mom 2 star wrote.