Next week on MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 17 will be bringing you chaos — and a lot is tied to Angelina!. At first, this episode could be all sorts of happy and pleasant. Just consider where it’s starting off! Mike is celebrating his five-year anniversary of being sober and this presents an opportunity to bring Snooki back into the fold. We know that a lot of people were excited to see her again, and we’ve got a good feeling that she’ll bring the party — is anything more on-brand for her than that?