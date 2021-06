As many of you are aware, at the beginning of 2013 the additional Medicare tax of 3.8% on investment income for high income taxpayers became effective. Investment income includes income from activities in which you are an owner but do not participate in the operations. These activities would include rentals of property and other trade or business that you may hold either directly or through an LLC or a corporation. In tax terms, these are called passive activities. This tax does not impact income from those businesses in which you have a degree of participation that the IRS deems to be "material." So, it is important to understand what the IRS deems material. What do you have to do to meet that IRS’s test? There are seven criteria. You can meet any one of these conditions.