Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CureVac’s COVID vaccine has important role to play in fighting variants, CEO says

By Callum Keown
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CureVac’s CEO said the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine can still play an important role in the pandemic fight given the “rapid spread” of concerning variants.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Curevac#Coronavirus Vaccine#Ceo#Vaccine Development#Clinical Studies#Clinical Development#Technology Company#Technology Development#Pfizer Biontech#Getty Images#Cvac#Indian#Gsk#Mrna#Bntx#Nasdaq Listed Curevac#Virus Variants#Concerning Variants#Potent Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Moderna
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

The LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Size is projected to reach USD 7,009 Million by 2035, estimates DelveInsight | MacroGenics, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Immutep, and Others

DelveInsight's LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy Market report also offers comprehensive insights into LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy market size, trends, emerging therapies, technological innovations, market barriers, market drivers, ongoing LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy clinical trials, key pharmaceutical companies, collaboration in the space, and actively pushing the growth of LAG-3-Next Generation Immunotherapy market size forward in the 7MM [US, EU5(France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy) and Japan].
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy: Prominent Emerging Therapies by Key Players Including Sarepta, Atyr Pharma, and Catabasis to Change the Therapeutics Market Prospects in the Coming Years

DelveInsight's Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy (LGMD) Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The report also offers comprehensive insights into Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical trials, key collaboration in the space, and key pharmaceutical companies actively pushing the growth of market size forward.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals Market May Set New Growth Story | Pfizer, Roche, Abbott Laboratories

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Silence Therapeutics, Sanofi-Aventis, Dicerna, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, RXi, Tekmira, Silenseed, Gradalis, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Calimmune Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Senesco & Quark etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals for the foreseeable future.
Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Vertex’s Trikafta gets FDA approval to treat cystic fibrosis in children

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has secured the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Trikafta drug to treat cystic fibrosis in children aged six to 11 years. The approval is for children with a minimum of one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene or a mutation in the CFTR gene that responds to the drug based on in vitro data.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs June 8) Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) (announced 510(k) clearance for the device for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the vasculature) Apellis...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dynacure Announces FDA Acceptance Of Investigational New Drug Application For DYN101 For Myotubular And Centronuclear Myopathies

STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases who have limited or no treatment options, announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for DYN101, an investigational antisense product candidate designed to reduce the expression of dynamin 2 protein (DNM2), for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies (CNM). DYN101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, UNITE-CNM (DYN101-C101), at multiple clinical sites in Europe. DYN101 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA. There is currently no FDA- or EMA-approved therapeutic treatment for CNM.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Dr. Fauci says U.S. must vaccinate more people before Delta becomes dominant COVID variant in America

U.S. health officials are scrambling to get more Americans vaccinated to keep the Covid variant Delta, first identified in India, from proliferating across the country. “In the U.K., the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant ... It is replacing the B.1.1.7,” Fauci said. “We cannot let that happen in the United States.” The Delta variant accounts for 60% of new cases in the U.K. In the U.S., it is more than 6% of cases scientists have been able to sequence, but the actual number is likely higher.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Report says U.S. has administered over 300 million Covid vaccinations

The United States has administered 300,268,730 doses of Covid vaccines throughout the country, as of June 5. Officials said 170,272,150 people have received at least one dose, while 138,112,702 people are fully vaccinated, as of Saturday. The CDC figures includes the distribution of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson...