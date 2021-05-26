CureVac’s COVID vaccine has important role to play in fighting variants, CEO says

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Global RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Silence Therapeutics, Sanofi-Aventis, Dicerna, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, RXi, Tekmira, Silenseed, Gradalis, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Calimmune Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Senesco & Quark etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to RNA-based Biopharmaceuticals for the foreseeable future.