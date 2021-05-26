CureVac’s COVID vaccine has important role to play in fighting variants, CEO says

U.S. health officials are scrambling to get more Americans vaccinated to keep the Covid variant Delta, first identified in India, from proliferating across the country. “In the U.K., the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant ... It is replacing the B.1.1.7,” Fauci said. “We cannot let that happen in the United States.” The Delta variant accounts for 60% of new cases in the U.K. In the U.S., it is more than 6% of cases scientists have been able to sequence, but the actual number is likely higher.