Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson officially announces new transfer

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eX7mX_0aBzGSkj00

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell announced the addition of Naz Bohannon on Wednesday to the men’s basketball program.

Bohannon played four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-21) and will be immediately eligible after graduating from Youngstown State with a degree in business administration.

Bohannon is one of just 22 players dating back to the 1992-93 season to post at least 1,200 points, 975 rebounds and 275 assists in a career.

“Naz Bohannon assuredly adds physicality and toughness to our team. He is a relentless rebounder who enjoys mixing it up inside on both ends of the floor. While his scoring and rebounding numbers stand out, our staff was equally impressed by his vision and willingness to get shots for his teammates.”

Bohannon is a 6-6, 228-pound forward who led the Penguins in scoring last season (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.2 rpg), while also logging 32.9 minutes per contest and a team-best 52.6 percent shooting clip. He posted 11 20-point outings, including a season-high 32 points in a win over Green Bay (Jan. 1). Bohannon logged six double-digit rebounding games, including a season-high 13 at Oakland (March 2).

He scored 1,236 career points as a Penguin, which includes his best season as a senior with 412 points. Bohannon finished his Youngstown State career with 990 rebounds, 292 assists, 84 steals and 18 blocks. He finished 10 rebounds shy of becoming the first Penguin to record 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Bohannon was a Horizon League All-Freshman team member in 2017-18 after posting 7.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArTHI_0aBzGSkj00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

439
Followers
751
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Brownell
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngstown State#Oakland#Contest#Green Bay#Rpg#Shooting#Dating#Clip#Business Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Lawrence winning over his teammates

A Jaguars wide receiver spoke highly of former Clemson quarterback and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence on Friday. Laviska Shenault Jr. looked impressive a wide out as a rookie last season. Shenault started (...)
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

NFL Tiger gives update on injury

Former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Minnesota Vikings last week. Breeland, or “Breezy” – who comes to Minnesota (...)