Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt have revealed that name of their newborn baby girl is Pearl. They also explained the inspiration behind it to Us Weekly. “Funny enough, that was the name Lauren wanted to give to [our eldest daughter], Saoirse,” the Backstreet Boy told the magazine. “Essentially, we kind of gave up on the name, but Lauren really liked Pearl. Then we discovered that we were going to have another baby. That’s when I was like, ‘Listen, let’s go with what you wanted.’ So she became Pearl.”