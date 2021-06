Kraken has announced that it will stop margin trading services for users who do not meet higher levels of identity verification. Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken will stop margin trading services for U.S. traders who do not perform the full range of identity verification. The exchange published a blog post stating that, from June 23, users who have only verified up until the starter tier will not be able to use margin trading. Those in the intermediate tier or above, as well as international users, will still be able to use the service.