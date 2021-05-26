Blizzard set to announce new "large feature" for Overwatch soon

When Overwatch 2 releases, the sequel will make a number of changes to its heroes. Blizzard hasn't told fans what to expect from Orisa, but some are speculating that the character could receive some upgrades based on an animated short from 2017. In Honor and Glory, an OR14 omnic can be seen wielding a blade. Since Tanks in Overwatch 2 will be getting a big overhaul, some users on Reddit have speculated that this could be a way that Blizzard makes some changes to the character. It's all just speculation for now, but it could be an exciting way to turn the character into more of a brawler.