Blizzard set to announce new "large feature" for Overwatch soon

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverwatch 2 might be the more exciting name in recent headlines, but it seems Blizzard still have at least one big plan for their original hero shooter. Earlier this week, Overwatch developers answered questions about the series during a Q&A on Reddit. While there were plenty of lore queries I could go on about for hours, some more interesting titbits came out too. Game director Aaron Keller said a "large feature" for the first Overwatch would be announced "somewhere in the timeframe between soon and really soon".

Person
Aaron Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Overwatch 2#Game Mode#Game Lore#Release Date#Og#Outriders#Bastion#Mccree And Widowmaker#Overwatch Developers#Feature#Turret Mode#Lore Queries#Turret Form#Apex Legends#Enemies#Reaper#5v5#Character Balance#Matches
