The Rock 'N Sock Connection: The Truth About Mick Foley And The Rock's Tag Team

Mick Foley discussed his most memorable moments in WWE while doing an interview with AJ Francis. “There were two or three of them. I would say the Cell match was memorable, but I didn’t remember much of it. You can’t say it’s memorable if you don’t remember it, at least for months. Even the night I defeated The Rock the first time, that was really cool. And then I’d say when I was inducted into the Hall of Fame because I had the chance to do it at Madison Square Garden. At that time, I didn’t ever think I’d be addressing a large audience again. I just really enjoyed it. You could argue I talked too long, but it really brought a sense of closure to my career and it was great to have my family and a few of my friends there as well.”