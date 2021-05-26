Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Rock 'N Sock Connection: The Truth About Mick Foley And The Rock's Tag Team

By S. Flannagan
grunge.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the WWF changed to the WWE, the name finally acknowledged what wrestling fans knew all along: that wrestling is about great entertainment. And more so than how successful individual wrestlers have been in terms of wins and titles, the sport's biggest names are remembered best for their effortless connection with the fans.

www.grunge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Mick Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#Combat#Rock Stars#The Rock#The Rock N Sock#Undertaker#Mankind#A E#Wrestling Fans#Hollywood#Duos#Non Wrestling Spectacles#Truth#Pairings#History#Origins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEQuad-Cities Times

WWE legend Mick Foley coming to Rhythm City Resort

WWE Legend Mick Foley is moving from the ring to the Rhythm Room in Davenport on Sept. 13 for a 7 p.m. show. General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $50 and include a Meet & Greet after the show. Seating will be first-come, first-serve. Tickets are available now...
WWE411mania.com

Mick Foley Talks About Knowing He Wanted To Be A WWE Superstar

In a video posted on Twitter ahead of his A&E Biography tomorrow night, Mick Foley answered a few questions about his career and spoke about when he knew he wanted to be a WWE Superstar. Here are highlights:. On when he wanted to be in the WWE: “The moment I...
WWEringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Says Braun Strowman Is A ‘Can’t Miss Signing’ For AEW

WWE released Braun Strowman from his contract today. That release, blamed on budget cuts, was one of six. AEW can’ t bring everyone into their company, but Mick Foley would certainly suggest that they give a look Strowman’s way. Mick Foley sent out a pair of tweets about Braun Strowman....
WWE411mania.com

Mick Foley, Sheamus & More React to Foley’s Biography Special

Mick Foley’s episode of the Biography: WWE Legends aired on Sunday night and Foley, Sheamus and more took to social media to react to it. The special aired on A&E and Foley posted to Twitter to thank director Thomas Odefelt as well as the fans, writing:. “So grateful for the...
Combat Sportslastwordonsports.com

A&E Biography – Mick Foley: What We Learned

The A&E Network series Biography is featuring a number of professional wrestlers on its show. This week, the featured wrestler was the “Hardcore Legend”, Mick Foley. Foley went from filming matches in his backyard to becoming the WWF (WWE) World Champion. However, there is much that is not known about Mick. This week, viewers learned a lot more about “Mrs Foley’s Baby Boy.” Let’s go through some!
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Mick Foley recalls fighting with a serious injury in Japan

Mick Foley was one of the most curious and legendary characters to have played in WWE, thanks to a unique charisma and style that allowed him to be successful even after hanging up his boots. In a long interview with Robbie Fox on the show 'My Mom's Basement,' the WWE Hall of Famer recounted how he quickly worked off an injury in order to replace Goldberg in Japan and secure his huge salary.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Mick Foley For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Steve Austin will sit down for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE announced today that Austin will interview Foley on Sunday, June 20, which is the same day as the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

A&E Biography On Mick Foley To Air Tonight

The A&E Biography on Mick Foley is slated to air tonight at 8PM ET and runs for two hours. “Biography: Mick Foley.” Directed by Thomas Odelfelt (24/7 “Mayweather-Marquez,” HBO “Courtside At The NBA Finals”) and Executive Produced by Jake Rogal and Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance,” “Andre The Giant”), the film follows the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career defining match as he was thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by Undertaker.”
WWE411mania.com

Mick Foley on Watching Brian Pillman Episodes of DSOTR, Says They Hit Him Hard

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the two-part Season 3 premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, which showcased the late Brian Pillman. Pillman was actually originally slated to wrestle Foley (under his Dude Love gimmick) at WWE Bad Blood on October 5, 1997. Pillman had tragically passed away earlier in the day due to a heart attack and his body was found in his hotel room.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Shares His Most Memorable WWE Moments

Mick Foley discussed his most memorable moments in WWE while doing an interview with AJ Francis. “There were two or three of them. I would say the Cell match was memorable, but I didn’t remember much of it. You can’t say it’s memorable if you don’t remember it, at least for months. Even the night I defeated The Rock the first time, that was really cool. And then I’d say when I was inducted into the Hall of Fame because I had the chance to do it at Madison Square Garden. At that time, I didn’t ever think I’d be addressing a large audience again. I just really enjoyed it. You could argue I talked too long, but it really brought a sense of closure to my career and it was great to have my family and a few of my friends there as well.”
WWETVOvermind

The 10 Best WWE Backlash Matches Of All-Time

Traditionally, Backlash is host to the aftermath of WrestleMania, taking place as the next WWE PPV after the “Showcase Of The Immortals”. This is where feuds that spill out after WrestleMania come to a head. While many of the matches in the past have been WrestleMania rematches, there have been plenty of fantastic matches that are worth checking out. Here are the top 10 Backlash matches of all time.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Dark Side of the Ring: Dynamite Kid – What We Learned

Last week’s edition of Dark Side of the Ring took a deep, unsettling dive into the life of Grizzly Smith and his children. This week, the show shifted gears toward British professional wrestler Dynamite Kid. Many fans will best know him as one-half of The British Bulldogs alongside Davey Boy Smith. From Stampede Wrestling to All Japan Pro Wrestling to the World Wrestling Federation, the real-life Thomas Billington has been regarded as an innovator in wrestling. However, his personal life proved to be anything but inspiring. Here is what viewers learned from the episode aptly titled The Dynamite Kid.
WWEPWMania

Latest On WWE Biography/Most Wanted Treasures Ratings

The eighth and final “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, drew 643,000 viewers on Sunday night at 8pm ET, according to SpoilerTV. The two-hour doc drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s Biography documentary,...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including tons of details on Batista-Booker T legit locker room fight, why Michaels wanted the summer off, Raw reviews with Spirit Squad, Trish, Foley, Nash, Samoa Joe, Triple H, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features several vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this month beginning with the May 8 review of WWE Raw (including the return of Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler as the announce team, WWE’s continued attempts to revive the ECW brand including a segment where it didn’t go well, Kane vs. Big Show, Spirit Squad in the main event), then three news updates from May 10 (the Booker T-Batista fight, the controversial Kevin Nash-X Division angle), May 12 (Batista’s tendency to speak his mind without a filter, more on the locker room fight), and May 13 (more on Booker-Batista fight, McMahon telling Shawn Michaels they need him to stick around, Sting-Jarrett-Samoa Joe in TNA), and then a review of the May 15 Raw (including Mick Foley in a standout segment, Terry Funk, Bruno Sammartino, Triple H, John Cena, RVD, Trish Stratus, Spirit Squad, Vince McMahon, Goldust, Gene Snitsky.)