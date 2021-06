Not only would you be completely forgiven for not being very excited about this weekend’s UFC card, you’d be joining a huge club. It isn’t necessarily that Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai is a terrible fight, but no one wants to potentially see it go five rounds. We’ve seen what Rozenstruik can do over five rounds and it tends to induce the changing of the channel in an age when there is no shortage of options. Throw in the co-main event is another heavyweight contest – the weight class that tends to put on the most stinkers – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those viewers tune out even before it gets to the main event.