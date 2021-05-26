Cancel
Having a plant-based dinner cuts risk of developing heart disease

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARBIN, China — Need a good reason to pass on the bacon-topped burger? People who eat a plant-based dinner could reduce their risk of heart disease by 10 percent, according to a new study. Researchers from Harbin Medical University in China show that people who eat too many refined carbs...

www.studyfinds.org
Nutritionnewsverses.com

Plant-based dinners reduce coronary heart illness threat by 10%, examine says

Consuming dinners stuffed with plant-based protein and wholesome fat and carbs as an alternative of meat and refined carbs can reduce the danger of coronary heart illness by 10%, researchers say. A group affiliated with Harbin Medical College in China revealed findings in The Journal of Scientific Endocrinology & Metabolism...
DietsHarvard Health

Plant-based diet quality linked to lower stroke risk

Plant-based diets not only ward off heart disease; they also can ward off strokes. But it depends on the quality of the diet. A Harvard study published online March 10, 2021, by the journal Neurology evaluated the self-reported health data of about 210,000 healthy men and women who periodically answered diet questionnaires over 25 years. Compared with people who ate unhealthy plant-based foods (such as white bread, pizza, potatoes, and foods with added sugar), people who ate healthy plant-based foods (leafy greens, whole grains, and beans) had up to a 10% reduction in stroke risk, especially ischemic strokes, which, like heart attacks, are caused by a blockage of blood flow. A healthy plant-based diet is just part of the approach to preventing a stroke. This approach should also include lots of aerobic exercise to get your heart and lungs pumping; adequate sleep; stress reduction; blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight control; limited alcohol intake if you drink; and not smoking.
Diseases & Treatmentsyale.edu

Heart Disease and Stroke

Heart Disease and Stroke are leading causes of death and disability in the United States and worldwide. Our research focuses on examining stroke and heart disease outcomes using large administrative databases and observational studies. We use rigorous epidemiologic methods to examine the role of traditional risk factors, genetics, biomarkers, receipt of health services, and community-based characteristics on disease rates and outcomes.
Nutritiondoctorslounge.com

Switching to Plant Protein for Dinner May Reduce CVD Risk

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Overconsuming low-quality carbohydrates and animal protein at dinner versus breakfast is associated with a significantly increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online May 26 in the The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Wanying Hou, from the Harbin...
Diseases & Treatmentsgreenpointstar.com

Seven Factors for Preventing Heart Disease

What if I told you that you could practically eliminate your chances of getting heart disease? The risk of mortality from heart disease has decreased by 30 percent over the last few decades, which is impressive. However, before we start celebrating, it is still the number one cause of death in the U.S. – in 2019, heart disease was responsible for one in four deaths.
NutritionTODAY.com

Should your kid be plant-based? Nutritionists share method to cut out meat and dairy

Eating more plants is certainly a good thing, but it's not always so easy to get kids on board — or to figure out if they're getting enough nutrition. Enter "Plant Based Juniors," a resource from a pair of dietitians and close friends who were inspired to share their tips after struggling to feed their own children plant-based diets, come up with creative meals and make sure their kids were getting enough nutrients without animal products.
Women's Healthhealthing.ca

Heart disease risk linked to moms' preeclampsia

Your chances of suffering a stroke or heart disease may be decades in the making, according to a new study that found women who experienced high blood pressure or preeclampsia during pregnancy had children with a heightened risk of future problems. The research, presented this week at an international conference...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Many Heart Disease Patients Keep Smoking, Despite Knowing Risks

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking cigarettes or using other tobacco products increases heart risks, but that doesn't stop some Americans with a history of heart problems, new research finds. Many continue to smoke after having a heart attack, heart failure or stroke even though they are aware...
DietsMedicalXpress

'Plant-based' or low-fat diet: Which is better for your heart?

(HealthDay)—Hoping to eat your way to a healthier heart?. Diets rich in plant foods may beat low-fat eating regimens for cutting the risk of heart disease and stroke, a new study finds. Saturated fat, the kind largely found in animal products, has long been viewed as the enemy of the...
Nutritionfoxwilmington.com

Plant-based diet may lower risk of severe COVID-19, study claims

Vegetarians are missing out on more than just meat — and it’s a good thing. Researchers have revealed a link between diet and COVID-19 which showed plant-based eaters were 73% less likely to come down with the virus compared to those who include animals in their diet. Meanwhile, pescatarians, whose primary protein source is fish, were at a 59% lower risk.
Public HealthMedscape News

Risk of Death for US Infants With Congenital Heart Disease Varies Geographically

(Reuters Health) - The likelihood infants will die from congenital heart disease may in part depend on where they live, a U.S. study suggests. An analysis of data from nearly 14,000 infants who died from congenital heart disease suggests that children with the condition in Kentucky and Mississippi are at greatest risk while three New England states had the lowest risk levels, according to the results published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
Healtholiveoiltimes.com

Study: Eating Some Lean Red Meat With MedDiet May Lower Risk of Heart Disease

For years, clinical research has linked consumption of red meat to health problems including cardiovascular diseases due to its high content of LDL cholesterol. However, a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that eating moderate amounts of lean beef with a Mediterranean diet is healthy and has the potential of lowering the risk of contracting heart disease.
HealthPosted by
FIRST For Women

Eating This Popular Food Twice a Week Can Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease by 17 Percent

Whether you mix it into your post-workout smoothie or sprinkle fruit and granola over it for breakfast, yogurt is a delicious treat you can enjoy any time of day. But did you know that it can work wonders for your health? You probably have heard it’s great for your gut, but new research has shown that yogurt could play a key role in slashing your risk of heart disease and other heart-related medical problems.
HealthEcho Press

Health Fusion: 6 ways to cut your risk of heart attack and stroke. But take baby steps!

Most of us know that to stay heart-healthy we need to eat right, exercise and maintain a healthy weight. It all sounds so simple. But for whatever reason, lifestyle choices are super hard to change. I can't count the number of times I've started diets and workout routines, only to abandon them a few weeks later. Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says change is difficult because, as the saying goes, we are creatures of habit.
Diseases & TreatmentsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Heart disease, diabetes deaths rose in '20

NEW YORK – The U.S. saw remarkable increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers in 2020, and experts believe a big reason may be that many people with dangerous symptoms made the lethal mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus.
Dietsiweller.com

‘Nutritionally rich’ plant-based diet lowers CVD risk

Sumary of ‘Nutritionally rich’ plant-based diet lowers CVD risk:. Maintaining low cholesterol to prevent coronary heart disease has been a medical tenet since the 1950s, Yuni Choi, PhD, a postdoctoral researcher in the division of epidemiology and community health at the University of Minnesota, told Healio Primary Care.. In the...