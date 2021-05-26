DoorDash Glitch Gives Workers Thousands of Dollars, Then Takes It Away

Https://thefintechtimes.com/is-buy-now-pay-later-better-for-consumers-than-credit-cards/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/iStock-1208768047.jpg?#. Buy Now Pay Later services are something of a hot topic at the moment, not only within the fintech world but in most walks of life. Particularly during the financial hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic, usage of BNPL has exploded across the UK, with a review into the market by the Financial Conduct Authority found that usage had nearly quadrupled to £2.7billion in 2020. With the younger generations particularly keen on these payment spreading methods, some have called for better regulation of the industry. However, the question remains whether or not these services are better for our finances than traditional credit.