Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

DoorDash Glitch Gives Workers Thousands of Dollars, Then Takes It Away

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Monday, many DoorDash food delivery drivers in California logged into the DoorDash app and thought they'd struck the jackpot. Their accounts were flush with thousands of dollars they didn't expect labelled as "pay adjustment," according to screenshots posted on social media groups and Reddit forums.

www.vice.com
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Transfer Fees#Media Companies#Data Breaches#California Dashers#Online#Gig Workers#Screenshots#Pay Adjustments#Gig Economy Companies#Automation#Reddit Forums#Attorney Fees#Sub Minimum Wage Pay#Debt#Indentured Servitude#Earnings#Confusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Glitch
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Vice

Onewheel Sent Thousands of Customers’ Private Data to Random Customer

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. A company that sells an electric skateboard mistakenly sent a customer the private data of thousands of other customers, including full names, email addresses, and home addresses in what appeared to be an email copy paste snafu.
TrafficPosted by
Vice

Uber Accidentally Offers Drivers Health Insurance, Then Retracts Offer

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. Two weeks ago, Uber drivers mistakenly received an email from Uber offering to help cover their health insurance—a benefit the company has refused to provide its drivers everywhere besides California since its founding in 2009.
Technologyinsideedition.com

DoorDash Computer Glitch Gives Some Delivery Drivers More Money and Others Less

A DoorDash system glitch made some delivery drivers thousands of dollars richer until the company realized the snafu and took all the money back, a report said. “My jaw dropped when I saw over $3,000 in my account,” said a DoorDash driver from Northern California, who thought the company may be giving him backpay, VICE reported.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Trend Micro and JC3 Study on Fraud Phishing Targeting Japanese Users

This blog details the aspects of two major phishing fraud groups identified from the research and analysis. This study was also announced via separate press releases from Trend Micro Incorporated and JC3. By: Trend Micro. June 11, 2021. The Cyber Security Institute at Trend Micro, together with Japan Cybercrime Control...
Fraud Crimesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Impostors Pose as Amazon in Phone Scam Calls | #phishing | #scams

This year, Amazon scams originating from robocalls, texts and emails have been among the top five complaints to AARP’s Fraud Watch Network helpline (877-908-3360 toll-free). “Consumer reliance on delivery services such as Amazon during the pandemic has created an environment where Amazon-related scams are now almost as prevalent as some government impostor scams,” says Mark Fetterhoff, a helpline official.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ransomware Hacker Skills Now As Good or Better Than Countries, Expert Says | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Following the attack on the Colonial Pipeline last month and the data breach at Solar Winds that started late last year, Cybersecurity is gaining more attention nationally. Industry leaders met Thursday in a panel hosted by CISO Street, an online community and information resource for cybersecurity professionals, on lessons learned from the recent cybersecurity attacks.
Societyportswigger.net

Cybersecurity for charities: How to protect your non-profit from cyber-attacks

Top tips on thwarting data breaches, ransomware, and more from infosec experts. Cyber-attacks targeted against charities are growing at an alarming rate as cybercriminals take advantage of the huge datasets many non-profits have on file. Charitable organizations often hold sensitive personal data about their supporters and staff, sometimes including financial...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Why personal data exploitation has become the norm

These days, data is becoming incredibly powerful. As consumers increase their online presence, they are generating more and more of it, which companies are utilizing or selling, usually for customer engagement and marketing purposes. About the author. Sridhar Iyengar is Managing Director at Zoho Europe. Consumer data usage has progressed...
RestaurantsPosted by
TechSpot

Data breach exposes McDonald's employee and customer information

What just happened? The global company hacking streak continues, with McDonald's becoming the latest addition to what looks to be an ever-growing list. According to the fast-food restaurant chain, the data breach exposed customer and employee information, but the damage was quickly constrained. About a month ago, Colonial Pipeline was...
Economyscmagazine.com

Notification no-nos: What to avoid when alerting customers of a breach

An important and often mandatory step in the incident response process is notifying your customers and the general public that an attack has transpired. There are important considerations when taking such an action. After all, there are some mistakes you should absolutely never make – missteps that can cost your business its reputation, and get you into hot water with consumers, the hacking community or legal and regulatory authorities.
FIFAPosted by
Vice

How Hackers Used Slack to Break into EA Games

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The group of hackers who stole a wealth of data from game publishing giant Electronic Arts broke into the company in part by tricking an employee over Slack to provide a login token, Motherboard has learned.
Credits & Loansthemoneycloud.com

Is Buy Now Pay Later Better for Consumers Than Credit Cards?

Https://thefintechtimes.com/is-buy-now-pay-later-better-for-consumers-than-credit-cards/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/iStock-1208768047.jpg?#. Buy Now Pay Later services are something of a hot topic at the moment, not only within the fintech world but in most walks of life. Particularly during the financial hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic, usage of BNPL has exploded across the UK, with a review into the market by the Financial Conduct Authority found that usage had nearly quadrupled to £2.7billion in 2020. With the younger generations particularly keen on these payment spreading methods, some have called for better regulation of the industry. However, the question remains whether or not these services are better for our finances than traditional credit.
BusinessNBC News

VW says data breach at vendor impacted 3.3 million people in North America

Volkswagen's U.S. unit said a data breach at a vendor impacted more than 3.3 million customers and prospective buyers in North America. Nearly all those impacted were current or potential customers of Audi, one of the German automaker's luxury brands. Volkswagen Group of America said on Friday an unauthorized third...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Multinational Food Company Settles Investigation with Seattle Office of Labor Standards Resulting in Nearly $670 Thousand Dollars to More Than 620 Workers

Multinational Food Company Settles Investigation with Seattle Office of Labor Standards Resulting in Nearly $670 Thousand Dollars to More Than 620 Workers. Seattle, WA (June 10, 2021) – The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announces the settlement with Compass Group USA dba Bon Appetit, Eurest, Wolfgang Puck Catering, Chartwells, and Levy (“Compass”), a multinational food service company with hundreds of thousands of employees worldwide that operates 35 locations in Seattle for $663,725.38, which included $663,169.08 to 622 affected workers and $556.30 to the City of Seattle.
Marketsgreensheet.com

Mercator reports on ATM usage, preferences

BOSTON (PRWEB) JUNE 09, 2021--Mercator Advisory Group’s most recent report, North American PaymentsInsights, U.S.: Data Summary Report; ATM Usage and Preferences documents consumers’ current usage metrics of ATMs in the U.S. national market. The survey of 3,000 U.S. adults (December 2020) represents a continuation of a series of consumer and business surveys conducted annually by Mercator Advisory Group since 2009.