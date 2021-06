Nicola Sturgeon says there’s a ‘choice between two futures’. Adam Tomkins has said any debate about independence should not overlook the fact that China and Russia were the two countries who stood to gain the most from Scotland going it alone. Meanwhile his concerns have been echoed by Justin Bronk, the Research Fellow for Airpower and Technology in the Military Sciences team at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), who likewise said the loss of Scotland would inevitably impact the capability of the armed forces.