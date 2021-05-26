Lightfoot Proposes Financial Relief, Cutting Red Tape For Businesses In Hopes Of Helping Them Recover From Pandemic
CHICAGO — A slew of proposed business reforms could cut down on red tape and help restaurants, bars and shops recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will introduce the proposed measures Wednesday at City Council. The changes are meant to help businesses recover from the pandemic in various ways: Cocktails to-go could become permanently legal to help restaurants and bars, and A-frame sidewalk signs would be allowed so shops can advertise, for example.blockclubchicago.org