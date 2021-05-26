Cocktails To-Go Could Become Permanently Legal In Chicago Under New Proposal
CHICAGO — Cocktails to-go could stick around for Chicago thanks to a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The state and city allowed businesses to sell mixed drinks and some other alcoholic beverages to-go at the start of the pandemic as a way to keep bars and restaurants afloat. On Wednesday, Lightfoot introduced a package to City Council that calls for reforms to help businesses — including making cocktails to-go permanently legal.blockclubchicago.org