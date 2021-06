How To Build Up Your Business Base Fair And Square. Business and martial arts have a lot in common. In martial arts,what you learn at white belt beginning rank, are the basics plus the problems you’re most likely to run into going forward. In the tradition I practice, that’s one of the unusual distinguishing characteristics - the techniques we learn at white belt aren’t necessarily the easiest or simplest, but they deal with problems we’re most likely to have. Someone grabbing you and punching you in the face? Someone getting in your face and setting you up for a sucker punch? Many of our basics revolve around giving people answers to practice against those problems.