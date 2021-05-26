A guy threw a ball at another guy during this rip-snortin’ brawl at the South Bend Cubs game on Tuesday night
With every passing year, the bench-clearing brawl drifts closer to extinction. Like the hockey fight, it is simply an unsustainable tradition in today’s modern world. You can point at the PC police if you would like, but it’s year 2021 and our species should probably have evolved out of punching each other in the brains by now (especially considering we now know what punching each other in the brains does to said brains).www.golfdigest.com