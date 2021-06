So, you’ve heard all of your friends and family rave about their air fryers, and now you’re ready to take the plunge. But, you’re short on counter space, and single-use appliances aren’t really your “thing.” Not to worry! Air fryer toaster ovens exist and are here to save you precious kitchen real estate and meal prep time. These all-in-one wonder machines do so much more than air frying and toasting — they’re practically fully-functioning ovens that just happen to sit on your counter. Best of all, they’ll take the place of your deep fryer, microwave, and toaster, and you might just find yourself turning on your full-sized oven less and less. Keep reading to learn more about the best air fryer toaster ovens of 2021!