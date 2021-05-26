Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet on Friday. The river will remain above flood stage until further notice. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Major flooding occurs. Flow downstream near Highway 35 is several hundred yards wide, cutting off many of the lowest homes. Livestock are cut off and could drown. Pumps, tank batteries, and any equipment in the flood plain below Victoria are flooded. The campground near Tivoli below Highway 35 and residences just above Highway 35 are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 26.2 Wed 8 pm 26.3 26.5 25.9 24.7 23.4