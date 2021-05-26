Cancel
Cass County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 910 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in Texarkana due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Wake Village, New Boston, Nash, Hooks, Redwater, Maud, Red Lick, Mandeville, Leary, Mount Pleasant, Domino, Red Bank and Pleasant Hill. No major additional rainfall is expected today.

alerts.weather.gov
