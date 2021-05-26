36 Traditional Mexican Recipes You'll Want to Dish Up Again and Again
Authentic Mexican food goes way beyond tacos and salsa, and if you're looking to change up your weeknight dinner routine, then traditional Mexican recipes are a great option. From chilaquiles to empanadas to fajitas, the best Mexican food is tasty, spicy and oftentimes very easy to prepare. Maybe you're looking to add some new Crockpot recipes to your repertoire. Perhaps you're seeking some fun vegetarian dinner ideas. Whatever the case, these Mexican dishes are sure to satisfy the whole family (including even the pickiest eaters).www.womansday.com