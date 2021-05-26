Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

36 Traditional Mexican Recipes You'll Want to Dish Up Again and Again

By Corinne Sullivan
womansday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthentic Mexican food goes way beyond tacos and salsa, and if you're looking to change up your weeknight dinner routine, then traditional Mexican recipes are a great option. From chilaquiles to empanadas to fajitas, the best Mexican food is tasty, spicy and oftentimes very easy to prepare. Maybe you're looking to add some new Crockpot recipes to your repertoire. Perhaps you're seeking some fun vegetarian dinner ideas. Whatever the case, these Mexican dishes are sure to satisfy the whole family (including even the pickiest eaters).

www.womansday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Food#Food Drink#Spicy Food#Crockpot#Authentic Mexican Dishes#Authentic Mexican Food#Tex Mex Recipes#Comfort Food Recipes#Tasty#Tacos#Cheesy Enchiladas#Hearty Stews#Chicken#Empanadas#Salsa#Chili Peppers#Veggies#Dish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's No-Fail Method For Perfect Hollandaise

Andrew Zimmern has conquered the world of weird foods no one ever wants to eat, but who also revel in the thought of others consuming these oddities. The celebrity chef who often appears as a guest judge on "Chopped" is pretty adventurous and inventive in his approach to culinary mastery. Zimmern is both resourceful and a fan of the waste-not want-not philosophy, doing everything from utilizing olive oil from his favorite jarred artichoke hearts to make tasty salad dressing to encouraging his fans to save the fat from their country ham to cook in. Zimmern is constantly sharing tips and tricks to make cooking easier and, dare we say, better for the average home cook who may not know how to stop their artichokes from turning brown or that Irish Whisky can up their bread pudding game.
RecipesCosmopolitan

80+ Delish Summer Desserts You'll Be Making Again And Again

The perfect end to a summer meal among friends? An over-the-top, crazy-delicious seasonal dessert, of course! Serve up some of these fruit-filled and grilled desserts at your next summer party and don't be surprised when your friends ask you to make it again. Need more summer cooking ideas? Try our best s'mores recipes.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Steak Au Poivre Recipe For A Traditional French Dish

In the 19th century, the meat that was served with a cracked-pepper crust and buttery, brandy-laced topping was venison, with the spice being meant to mask the gaminess and the creamy sauce to provide moisture to what could be an otherwise dry cut of meat (via Four Pounds Flour). As time went by, beef steaks became easier to come by (When's the last time you saw deer meat on sale at Kroger, anyway?). During the early 20th century, French chefs christened the new dish "steak au poivre."
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Baked Clam Dip Recipe You'll Be Putting In Your Appetizer Rotation

If you're in the market for a quick, simple appetizer that feeds a crowd and is sure to impress, this baked clam dip is where it's at. Made by folding clams and loads of tasty seasonings into a mixture of sour cream and cream cheese, the dip is topped with Parmesan cheese and baked until golden brown and bubbly.
Recipesnewspotng.com

You’ll Love Chef Chi’s Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe

Chef Chi, popularly known as Chioma Rowland is back with another recipe tutorial on her YouTube channel. In this episode of her food vlog, she is sharing her recipe for ‘Baileys Choco Cake’. Watch the vlog below:. The post You’ll Love Chef Chi’s Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe appeared first on...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Loaded Baked Potato Totchos Recipe Is The Side Dish That'll Have You Begging For More

If you're looking to wow your family and friends with a quick and easy recipe that doesn't call for a long list of ingredients — and won't take a lot of time to prepare — this loaded baked potato totchos recipe is just what you need. With just 15 minutes of prep time and about 30 minutes in the oven, you can impress your family and friends with this flavorful, crunchy treat in less than an hour.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Easy Grilled Watermelon Recipe: One Taste & You'll Want Fruit to Take Over the Grill (Sorry, Meat)

A salad of greens, grilled watermelon, Cotija cheese and pepitas at a Mexican restaurant was my introduction to grilling this fruit. The heat brings out the watermelon's flavor and takes it to the next level. It's great on its own as a snack, but try it in your next salad, with grilled chicken or shrimp or made into a watermelon salsa. Be sure to leave the rind on while grilling to help keep the watermelon from falling apart or mashing it with your tongs. One taste and we think you'll want fruit to take over the grill (sorry, meat)!
RecipesOCRegister

Recipes: 3 ways to make Panzanella, a traditional Tuscan dish

As soon as the first green orb sets on our tomato plants, I get hungry for panzanella salad, the classic Italian dish that teams vine-ripened tomatoes with bite-sized chunks of artisanal bread, red onions and cucumbers. Fresh basil, salt and pepper generally join the party and a vinaigrette often chimes in with its appealing mix of bright vinegar and fruity olive oil.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Traditional Welsh Cakes Recipe

Welsh cakes, as the name implies, have their origins in the land where language is complicated and vowels are in short supply. What they are not, however, are "cakes," at least not in the American sense of the word. Welsh Baker describes Welsh cakes as a kind of cookie/scone/pancake mash-up: they look like thick cookies, their ingredients are similar to those of scones, and they're cooked on a griddle, pancake-fashion.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

You’ll want a ‘pizza’ this pie

In this pizza from Susan Spungen, asparagus roasts onto the ricotta-and mozzarella-covered dough, and a fresh, lemony herb and arugula salad garnishes the pie just before serving. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

These Are the No-Cook Side Dishes You'll Be Making on Repeat All Summer Long

We think the best summer sides are the ones that are super fresh and require no additional cooking. When it's this hot, no one wants to spend extra time in the kitchen, and because produce is at its peak, very little needs to be done to create amazing, vegetable-forward side dishes for your entire family. What's more, these sides come together fast, which means dinner will be on the table before you know it. Prep, dress, and add in additional fixings if you like, then enjoy these dishes alongside your favorite summer meals or take them to go to a picnic or cookout. No matter where you plan to enjoy them, these sides are guaranteed to please.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

6 One Pot Pasta Recipes Kids Love that Make Dinner Easy!

What is not to love about these six one-pot pasta recipes? My kids get a one-dish meal at least several days of the week. It is harder for them to turn down veggies and it makes dinner a quick weeknight meal. Grab a box or container of uncooked pasta, a few other simple ingredients and say no to complicated meal plans!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Garlic Butter Pasta Recipe

The best kind of recipe to have on hand is one to prepare a quick and easy dish that's so tasty, you could probably eat it every other day of your life without ever tiring of its taste. If you're looking for that kind of recipe, then creamy garlic butter pasta is a great dish to consider. Recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness describes this pasta dish as being "so creamy and delicious — it's very decadent." You won't have time to think of anything but the yumminess as you savor and enjoy every bite, but you will have plenty of time for other things during the day thanks to this meal's amazingly quick prep time. You can prepare the sauce while the pasta boils, and you can have this dish whipped up from start of prep to served and ready to enjoy on your table in less than 20 minutes. Yes, you heard that right — and we think we have your undivided attention now!