Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin Looks So Handsome in Dad Mark Consuelos’ Black Tuxedo for Prom

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 16 days ago
Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Good looks run in the family! Kelly Ripa‘s youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, looked so handsome as he attended prom on Tuesday, May 25. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host showed off stunning photos of the dapper teen and his date as he stepped out in none other than dad Mark Consuelos‘ black tuxedo.

“Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa,” Kelly, 50, captioned a pic of her 18-year-old son and his brunette beauty. Mark, also 50, shared a similar photo of the dazzling couple in their lavish ensembles, writing, “It’s prom night … Quino and his lovely date Melissa.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

In the comments section of the Riverdale actor’s post, Kelly revealed Joaquin was dressed to the nines in his famous father’s sleek get-up. “In your tux and shoes no less!” she gushed alongside two Heart Eyes emojis.

The All My Children alum made sure to unveil Joaquin’s final look, but she also shared plenty of snapshots of the handsome young man as he got ready for the big night. Via her Instagram Stories, Kelly posted pics as Mark gave Joaquin a hand in putting on his tie and jacket. She also shared snaps of the talented wrestler and his gorgeous date.

In addition to prom, Joaquin is gearing up to graduate from high school in the next coming weeks. Though exciting, this is a bittersweet time for Kelly and Mark, who are preparing to become empty nesters. The couple, who wed in 1996, are the parents of their older kids, 23-year-old Michael Consuelos and 19-year-old Lola Consuelos.

In March, Joaquin announced he’ll be attending the University of Michigan as a member of the school’s wrestling team. “Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The doting mom of three celebrated her son’s achievement by posting a photo of the future college student and Mark sporting University of Michigan hoodies. “Sunday vibes,” Kelly penned next to a blue and yellow heart, the school’s colors.

With only a little time left before Joaquin goes off to college, there’s no doubt the Emmy Award winner is relishing all the moments they have left together. While once chatting about her role as a mom on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly revealed why Joaquin “is the best kid.”

“I hope my other kids are not watching this, but they’re not [easy to handle.] Here’s what: [the] third kid is the best kid,” the TV personality joked on her talk show. “They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor … they just know they’ve got to give you a break.”

