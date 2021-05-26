SpaceX prepares for afternoon Starlink launch

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet constellation is targeting the in-flight WiFi segment, confirmed the company's vice president of Commerical Sales, Mr. Jonathan Hofeller, at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit yesterday. He was one of four executives who participated in the conference with representatives from OneWeb and Telesat. Starlink, which is in its early-stages beta testing, aims to bring high-speed internet to rural areas in the United States, and through an aggressive launch cadence, SpaceX has built out the world's largest satellite constellation in just over two years since it launched the constellation's first test satellites in 2019.