Cape Canaveral, FL

SpaceX prepares for afternoon Starlink launch

By Spectrum News Staff
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting this afternoon for its next Starlink rocket launch. The launch time is at 2:59 p.m. SpaceX is set to launch another batch of 60 Starlink satellites via the famed Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Aerospace & DefenseNoozhawk

Pegasus Rocket Launch Planned for Early Sunday off Central Coast

A Pegasus XL rocket launch is planned off the Central Coast this weekend for a mission originating from Vandenberg Space Force Base, and demonstrating the ability to quickly get a satellite into orbit. The air-launched rocket’s liftoff is planned for approximately 1:11 a.m. Sunday over the Pacific Ocean approximately 100...
Aerospace & DefenseBay News 9

Boeing schedules launch date for second Starliner test flight

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The second Starliner test flight has an official launch date, according to United Launch Alliance. Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation-100 Starliner spacecraft will launch on July 30 at 2:53 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. What You Need To Know. The second uncrewed Starliner test flight...
Aerospace & Defensegpsworld.com

GPS III SV-05 encapsulated ahead of June 17 launch

The fifth GPS III satellite was encapsulated within a SpaceX payload fairing on June 9 in preparation for its June 17 launch. The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center’s Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle 05 satellite was encapsulated within a SpaceX payload fairing at Astrotech Space Operations Florida facility on June 9 in preparation for launch, scheduled for June 17 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Aerospace & Defensewopular.com

Spacex's Starlink Might Soon Bring You In-flight Wi-fi

SpaceX is working on making its satellite internet network Starlink a provider of that fast in-flight internet connectivity you so desire. While speaking at a panel at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit on Wednesday, SpaceX's VP of Starlink and commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller said the company is already in talks with "several" airlines, The Verge reported. “We have our own aviation product in development…we’ve already done some demonstrations to date, and looking to get that product finalized to be put on aircraft in the very near future," he said. Starlink is currently offered as a beta service in select areas (mostly in the U.S.
AstronomyPosted by
WSB Radio

Venus hotter than ever: 3rd new robotic explorer on horizon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Venus is hotter than ever, with a third new robotic explorer on the horizon. A week after NASA announced two new missions to our closest neighbor, the European Space Agency said Thursday it will launch a Venus-orbiting spacecraft in the early 2030s. Named EnVision, the orbiter will attempt to explain why Venus is so “wildly different” from Earth, even though the two planets are similar in size and composition.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Starlink Should Leverage Air Force Tests To Bring WiFi On Airplanes

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.'s (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet constellation is targeting the in-flight WiFi segment, confirmed the company's vice president of Commerical Sales, Mr. Jonathan Hofeller, at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit yesterday. He was one of four executives who participated in the conference with representatives from OneWeb and Telesat. Starlink, which is in its early-stages beta testing, aims to bring high-speed internet to rural areas in the United States, and through an aggressive launch cadence, SpaceX has built out the world's largest satellite constellation in just over two years since it launched the constellation's first test satellites in 2019.
Aerospace & Defensestateofpress.com

Virgin Orbit to Start Livestreaming Its Rocket Missions

Virgin Orbit is developing a system that sends satellites into space using a rocket launched from a jumbo jet. The company completed its first successful mission in January, and later this month it’s aiming to repeat the process in a flight that will deploy seven satellites. And there’s a treat...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

ESA selects Venus mission

WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency has selected a Venus orbiter as its next medium-class science mission, just a week after NASA announced the section of two Venus missions of its own. ESA announced June 10 that EnVision will be the agency’s next M-class, or medium-class, science mission. The orbiter...
Aerospace & DefenseBGR

SpaceX’s Starlink might give in-flight internet a speed boost

No matter how quick our home internet and mobile data speeds get, the internet service we pay for on our flights never seems to improve. That might not be the case for much longer, as The Verge reports that Elon Musk’s space transportation company SpaceX is currently in talks with “several” airlines to provide its Starlink satellite internet network on planes.
Aerospace & Defensetesmanian.com

SpaceX Plans To Provide Starlink Internet To Passengers Aboard Airplanes

SpaceX is rapidly deploying a constellation of thousands of Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit to provide reliable high-speed broadband internet service globally. Besides beaming internet down to customer’s dish antennas at a specific address, the company is working to make the service mobile so that users can connect to the network anywhere they go, including aboard moving vehicles, sea-going vessels, and aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

SpaceX Starlink internet could be coming to an airline near you

As SpaceX continues to deploy numerous satellites in low-Earth orbit as part of its Starlink internet project, the company revealed this week that it’s talking to “several airlines” about the possibility of providing in-flight Wi-Fi. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s VP of Starlink and commercial sales, revealed the news during an event...
Aerospace & Defenseteslanorth.com

SpaceX Testing New Starlink Terminal with 2 Satellite Dishes in One Unit

As SpaceX continues to increase its reach with Starlink’s satellite internet constellation, the company is reportedly experimenting with different dish styles, says an FCC filing on Tuesday. SpaceX is testing Starlink terminals that utilize two separate, square dishes, rather than one, according to a filing with the FCC requesting approval...