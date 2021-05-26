SpaceX prepares for afternoon Starlink launch

SpaceX is working on making its satellite internet network Starlink a provider of that fast in-flight internet connectivity you so desire. While speaking at a panel at the Connected Aviation Intelligence Summit on Wednesday, SpaceX's VP of Starlink and commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller said the company is already in talks with "several" airlines, The Verge reported. “We have our own aviation product in development…we’ve already done some demonstrations to date, and looking to get that product finalized to be put on aircraft in the very near future," he said. Starlink is currently offered as a beta service in select areas (mostly in the U.S.