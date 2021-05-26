Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Help Recognize the Beacons in Your Community

zip06.com
 29 days ago

“In every community, there is work to be done. In every nation, there are wounds to heal. In every heart, there is power to do it.” Marianne Williamson. For the ninth consecutive year, Shore Publishing will continue to hold up a spotlight to our neighbors in the community. Over the past years, we have celebrated more than 100 special individuals who have contributed so much of themselves to help make our communities the remarkable places we know and love.

www.zip06.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marianne Williamson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Beacons#Shore Publishing#Beacon Awards Co Chairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Kennesaw, GACBS 46

Juneteenth celebrations help unite community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The celebration of liberation continued Saturday night across the state, in honor of the Juneteenth federal holiday. Through music, culture, and history June 19, 1865 was revered across the state. As thousands of people honored the day in which the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston,...
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Years Of Taking On Poverty Housing Recognized At Jefferson Community Appreciation Night

“Under his leadership, Greene County Habitat (for Humanity) has become one of the most progressive and recognized Habitat affiliates in Iowa and surrounding states.” This is just one sentence in one of many nominations for the 2020 Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community ABC Awards. And on Wednesday evening, the gentleman they were talking about, Harry Ahrenholtz, was recognized. Shirley Haupert, the 2019 ABC Award recipient, introduced Ahrenholtz, saying it was his oversight of operations in Greene and Boone Counties and his work to expand the Guthrie County Habitat that is at the focal point of this recognition. All of this volunteer work is being done toward the goal of eliminating poverty housing as Ahrenholtz puts in countless hours and is often the first to come and the last to leave a job site. He is also active in the First United Methodist Church’s Habitat work group, has served as emcee of the Nativity Festival Christmas concert fundraiser, has acted as project and site manager for several Helping Hands repair projects in Greene County, is a chairperson for the Board of Trustees at the church and serves on the Jefferson City Council. “It is because of these efforts,” writes one nominator, “that Harry Ahrenholtz has earned the respect and gratitude of those whom he serves.”
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

CASA recognizes volunteers, community members during 32nd Annual Celebration

MANCHESTER, NH – On Thursday, June 17, CASA of New Hampshire celebrated 32 years of advocacy on behalf of more than 10,000 abused and neglected children in New Hampshire. CASA’s 32nd Annual Celebration, held virtually, recognized the valued advocates, supporters and friends who have all played a role in helping to change children’s lives over the past year.
Advocacygreenvillejournal.com

The Blood Connection needs your HELP

The Blood Connection is the exclusive blood provider for every Upstate hospital and things are looking dire. Since the beginning of April, The Blood Connection has seen historically-low donor turnout. How low?. Well, during the 31 days of May, donations met the minimum need of 800 units-per-day only 17 times.
HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Lutheran helping lead community back

I write today with hope for the future and gratitude for the resilience of our employee and provider teams across Lutheran Health Network. The pandemic has demonstrated how interconnected we all are, the impact each of us can have and the benefit of working together for a common cause. We care deeply about our community and remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver safe, quality health care services.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Celebrating 8 years of making our community better -- with your help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since we began broadcasting nearly 72 years ago, WJXT has championed efforts to make Jacksonville and our larger viewing area better. Eight years ago, we solidified the station’s efforts under the umbrella of Positively Jax. On this anniversary, we are recommitting to our monthly and quarterly goals for helping with community projects and, at every opportunity possible, shining a light on people and groups making a difference.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Northeast Indy recognizes Juneteenth with Community Spirit Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Northeast side community members are spending the week leading up to Juneteenth focusing on building partnerships. It’s called Community Spirit Week. At one time, community leaders say, the the northeast side was a thriving community and the plan is to get it back there. But economic development is required to make that happen.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Recognize Your Part

It is natural to focus on what others have done that’s problematic. Fixating on the harms (actual or imagined) done by others revs up our case about them, and sometimes we have no part in whatever has happened. But we can never come to peace about anything until we take...
Oswego, NYoswegocountytoday.com

Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Parks & Rec Recognized As Community Champion

OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) has recognized the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau County Parks and Recreation department as a “Community Champion” for its efforts to raise awareness of skin cancer and the importance of sun safety. With the safety of the children, staff...
Saranac, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Community celebration to recognize Saranac Central seniors

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. June 19. The parade will leave from Morrisonville before winding through Cadyville and Dannemora and ending at the Saranac High School. — SARANAC | The community will come together this Saturday to help recognize the Saranac Central Class of 2021. A community-wide senior...
shawneemissionpost.com

Your Community: Health and wellness resources

Taking care of your health, both in mind and body, plays an important role in determining your quality of life. When you’re so busy taking care of others, it’s easy to forget about taking care of yourself. This can happen gradually, and you may not even notice there’s a problem until you reach a breaking point. You may have decided to just “live with it” and let a problem continue even though treatment options are available. This isn’t always a choice though, not knowing where to turn or the cost of treatment could be major barriers for many. Fortunately, Johnson County Library has compiled health and wellness resources that will connect you to information and assistance to help keep you performing at your best.
Vance County, NCwizs.com

The Local Skinny! VCS Recognizes School-Community Partnerships For 2021

Vance County Schools gave special thanks to the community partners of the schools in the district during end-of-year recognitions. Each school in the district identified a particular partner – business, church or individual – that has made contributions to support the school. A district committee reviews all the partnerships and...
Irving, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Members of the Seneca Nation LGBTQ2S community rally to be recognized

IRVING, N.Y. — Members of the Seneca Nation's LGBTQ2S community are rallying to be formally recognized by their Nation. For context, the "2S" stands for the Indigenous Two-Spirit community. According to the Indian Health Service, "Traditionally, Native American Two-Spirit people were male, female, and sometimes intersexed individuals who combined activities of both men and women with traits unique to their status as two-spirit people. In most tribes, they were considered neither men nor women; they occupied a distinct, alternative gender status."
Sierra County, NMgpkmedia.com

HSCA NEEDS YOUR HELP

I need to correct two items in this week’s Sierra County Sentinel. In two places you have praised the city park’s department for having the Hot Springs Cemetery looking so clean and weed-free for Memorial Day. The city park’s department does not take care of Hot Springs Cemetery. We would like proper credit given to the proper person: our man, who is employed by the Hot Springs Cemetery Association.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Mayor helps recognize National Garden Week

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh reads a proclamation to members of the Morning Garden Club in Cahoon Park Wednesday, in which he declared June 6-12 National Garden Week. In his remarks, Kintigh also praised the club’s work in beautifying the Roswell community, especially the park’s Butterfly Garden, which the club maintains. (Alex Ross Photo)