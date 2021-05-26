Help Recognize the Beacons in Your Community

“Under his leadership, Greene County Habitat (for Humanity) has become one of the most progressive and recognized Habitat affiliates in Iowa and surrounding states.” This is just one sentence in one of many nominations for the 2020 Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community ABC Awards. And on Wednesday evening, the gentleman they were talking about, Harry Ahrenholtz, was recognized. Shirley Haupert, the 2019 ABC Award recipient, introduced Ahrenholtz, saying it was his oversight of operations in Greene and Boone Counties and his work to expand the Guthrie County Habitat that is at the focal point of this recognition. All of this volunteer work is being done toward the goal of eliminating poverty housing as Ahrenholtz puts in countless hours and is often the first to come and the last to leave a job site. He is also active in the First United Methodist Church’s Habitat work group, has served as emcee of the Nativity Festival Christmas concert fundraiser, has acted as project and site manager for several Helping Hands repair projects in Greene County, is a chairperson for the Board of Trustees at the church and serves on the Jefferson City Council. “It is because of these efforts,” writes one nominator, “that Harry Ahrenholtz has earned the respect and gratitude of those whom he serves.”