Chicago, IL

Chicago man faces multiple charges after leading authorities on high speed chase

By jhunter
KCJJ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago man faces nearly 20 years in prison if he’s convicted on all charges relating to a high-speed chase that started on Interstate 80 Tuesday morning. According to authorities, 34-year-old Aaron Gilbert was stopped for traveling at 92 miles an hour in a 65-miles an hour zone as he headed westbound near the 241 mile marker at around 11:15am. He stopped, but then allegedly fled from the traffic stop, passing on both shoulders of the interstate and driving recklessly. Police say he almost lost control of his Jeep Renegade several times during the pursuit.

www.1630kcjj.com
