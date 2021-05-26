Cancel
Public Health

Chicago-area residents find success changing careers mid-pandemic

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLita Selmon and Erich Krumrei talk about what led them to seek a career change during the pandemic and how their new ventures are going now.

NBC Chicago

‘It Changed a Lot': Chicago Jeweler on How Pandemic Forced Her to Reimagine Her Business

For Alicia Goodwin and her jewelry business, the coronavirus pandemic meant reimagining in more ways than one. "Before the pandemic was me flying every five seconds, traveling a lot, doing a lot of shows, carrying 200 pounds of luggage by myself to different cities, setting up for a two day or three day show, breaking down after the show, flying to another city, doing the same thing, packing, you know, also coming back to Chicago for like a few days, fulfilling online orders and then flying back out and then also making new stuff for the next show," Goodwin, founder of Lingua Nigra told NBC Chicago.
Fox 32 Chicago

2 Chicago businesses reflect on stepping out of their comfort zones, helping during pandemic

CHICAGO - When the pandemic created shortages in supply, businesses stepped up – in many cases creating new products overnight. On Wednesday, FOX 32's Brittany Garzillo revisited two Chicago businesses that pivoted for the betterment of the community. Both were proud to play a part in history and are eager to start a new chapter when the state fully reopens on Friday.
Local networking group helps St. Louis job-seekers find support, new careers after pandemic recession

CHESTERFIELD — Just in time, Vito Alu found a temporary job in human resources that starts next week. An extra $300 weekly payment added to unemployment benefits stops flowing in Missouri after this weekend, spurred by Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to pull out of federal unemployment benefit programs that Congress intended to last until September but that Republican governors say is a disincentive to work.
S.F. residents among most eager in U.S. to travel as pandemic eases, survey finds

As coronavirus vaccination rates rise and transmission rates fall in the Bay Area, San Franciscans appear to be eager to get back to traveling. Over 1 million adults in the San Francisco metro area — almost one-third of the total adult population — have plans to take an overnight trip at least 100 miles from home in the next four weeks, according to new survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s more than the California average of 26% and the national average of 28%.
Bite Into Chicago History: After Pandemic Shutdown, Maxwell Street Market is Back

June 6, 2021, at 9am, Chicago’s Maxwell Street Market reopened for business after being shut down for the many months of the pandemic. The very first time I visited the Maxwell Street Market was sometime in the mid-sixties. It was in the dead of winter, and a friend’s dad took us to the market to look for a used carburetor to drop into a vintage Ford. My one clear memory of that day is standing in an empty lot next to an oil drum filled with burning wood scraps, at the southeast corner of Maxwell and Halsted, looking across the street at Jim’s Original, the birthplace of the Maxwell Street Polish. Sweet onion-scented steam was pouring out the windows of the rickety building that housed this classic street food joint, and to be honest, the whole scene—flames and smoke, ice-covered sidewalks, guys sitting at card tables selling junk—looked to my young eyes like a desolate urban hellscape. Now, of course, I have nothing but good memories of this classic Chicago market, which was soon to be pushed out.
I Went to the Woods: Finding success on its terms

Any weekend adventure typically has a few objectives with varying levels of enthusiasm. You’re excited about everything, but scaling does happen. The main objective for my buddy Rob, his wife and me, was set shrimp pots, crab pots and camp. They would sleep on their boat, I’d set up my new tent on shore. The image that had me most excited was cooking steaks over a fire while the crab cooker worked on the ocean compliment to the beef. So, I was most excited about the prospects of crab and camping. We also had shrimp pots, but while I love shrimp, the last few weekends have been shrimp-focused, so shrimp settled into third place in the excitement rankings.
4 Tips for Turning a Job Rejection Into Career Success

Have you ever applied for a job but weren’t hired? Few people could answer “no” to this question. In fact, our unsuccessful job applications shape our careers just as much as our successes do, as anyone who has ever experienced a job rejection would have a different work history leading up to their present role had the outcome of their initial application been different.
Chicago’s Hotel Industry Begins To Reopen

As the city and state move toward the complete re-opening, Chicago’s biggest hotels prepare for an influx of guests for the first time in more than a year. Reset talks about how that will happen and what it will look like with Michael Jacobson of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association.
