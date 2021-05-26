Chicago-area residents find success changing careers mid-pandemic

June 6, 2021, at 9am, Chicago’s Maxwell Street Market reopened for business after being shut down for the many months of the pandemic. The very first time I visited the Maxwell Street Market was sometime in the mid-sixties. It was in the dead of winter, and a friend’s dad took us to the market to look for a used carburetor to drop into a vintage Ford. My one clear memory of that day is standing in an empty lot next to an oil drum filled with burning wood scraps, at the southeast corner of Maxwell and Halsted, looking across the street at Jim’s Original, the birthplace of the Maxwell Street Polish. Sweet onion-scented steam was pouring out the windows of the rickety building that housed this classic street food joint, and to be honest, the whole scene—flames and smoke, ice-covered sidewalks, guys sitting at card tables selling junk—looked to my young eyes like a desolate urban hellscape. Now, of course, I have nothing but good memories of this classic Chicago market, which was soon to be pushed out.