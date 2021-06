Few things are as universal as the experience of having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, so if your partner's really going through it, chances are they'll appreciate a little check-in. Maybe they just missed their flight, lost their wallet at happy hour, got a bad diagnosis about their beloved cat from the vet, or hit "reply all" on an email that really should have been private. (Full-body cringe.) You might not be able to fix your partner’s slip-up at work or resolve your girlfriend’s fight with her best friend, but knowing what to text your boyfriend when he’s having a bad day can go a long way. A few supportive words can make all the difference.