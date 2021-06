PFAS are a group of thousands of lab-created chemicals in the per- and polyfluoroalkyl group. These organic compounds have been around for decades and have been used around the world for different manufacturing processes. They are made of a chain of carbon and fluorine atoms, which is one of the strongest chemical bonds possible. Known by the ominous nickname “forever chemicals,” PFAS do not break down and disappear in the environment the way many chemicals do. Because of this, they can last a long time in the soil and water. They eventually make their way into humans, where they have been linked to a variety of adverse health effects.