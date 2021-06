Bitcoin cash(BCH) has gained over 6% over the last 24-hours. The daily range ($618 – $640) suggests moderate volatility. Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: General price overview. Bitcoin cash(BCH) has gained over 6% over the last 24-hours to trade at $628 against the US dollar. The break above key resistance at $600 is attributed to El Salvador’s approval for Bitcoin as legal tender. This resulted in BTC shooting from $31,000 to $36,000 on yesterday’s 24-hour chart. Bringing even more attention to the almost similar named Bitcoin Cash. Recently, there has been a crackdown on cryptocurrency activities in China, and the latest one being the blocking of all leading cryptocurrency exchanges from appearing on search engines. As a result, the majority of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash, were slashed from their rallies and forced into a downswing. As a result, BCH dropped from $738 to a 2-month low of $558 on May 24th.