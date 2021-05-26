Cancel
Iowa City, IA

Tonight’s rocket launch carries instruments built in Iowa City

kjan.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) A small group of space scientists from the University of Iowa is in coastal Virginia to witness the launch of a rocket with instruments onboard they designed and built. Earlville native Andrew Carton graduated from the U-I in May of 2020 with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. Carton now works with the U-I Space Physics program and helped develop elements inside VIPER, which is scheduled for launch late tonight (Wednesday). “VIPER is going to be testing a Navy broadcast signal for submarines,” Carton says. “Our job is to see if we can pick up their signal on our instruments and hopefully that will give the Navy some feedback as to whether their satellite is going to work across the globe.”

www.kjan.com
