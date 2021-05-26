Wessels Celebrated for 51 Years of Service
Atlantic, IA – Cass County Board of Health Chairman, was recognized on Monday, May 24, 2021 for 51 years of service on the Cass County Board of Health. CCPH Director Beth Olsen says “Serving on a local board of health is an honorable and noteworthy task, and to do that for 51 years is astonishing. We can’t thank Dr. Wessels enough for his dedication to the health of Cass County residents and the support of Cass County Public Health. Olsen said also, “We were unable to safely celebrate Dr. Wessels in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are especially thankful for today, that we now get to celebrate 51 years.”www.kjan.com