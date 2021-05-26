UI wants to have senior housing built on campus near golf course

The University of Iowa is looking to have a four-story senior housing building developed on land they own near Finkbine Golf Course. The Gazette reports that the University’s request to the Board of Regents details the project. It would have 110 units specifically for adults over age 55. The school would have no financial stake in the development and would not provide any equity or capital. Melrose Partners LP would lease the land from the University and pay rent of $130,000 yearly, rising ten percent every five years. The UI would own the development after 30 years if the lease is not renewed.