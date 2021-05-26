Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UI wants to have senior housing built on campus near golf course

By jhunter
KCJJ
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Iowa is looking to have a four-story senior housing building developed on land they own near Finkbine Golf Course. The Gazette reports that the University’s request to the Board of Regents details the project. It would have 110 units specifically for adults over age 55. The school would have no financial stake in the development and would not provide any equity or capital. Melrose Partners LP would lease the land from the University and pay rent of $130,000 yearly, rising ten percent every five years. The UI would own the development after 30 years if the lease is not renewed.

www.1630kcjj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Golf Course#Ui#The University Of Iowa#The Board Of Regents#Melrose Partners Lp#Gazette#Focus Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
Housing
Related
Lemoore, CAHanford Sentinel

Lemoore Council approves budget, golf course lease

The Lemoore City Council passed the city budget for fiscal year 2021 unanimously during Tuesday’s meeting, and approved a contract for a new golf course management company. Assistant City Manager and Administrative Services Director Michelle Speer presented a few changes to the budget from its presentation earlier this month due to delays in projects. While the shifting of the expenses will cause the general fund to run a small deficit, the fund will end the year healthier than projected, she said.
Midland, TXPosted by
NewsWest 9

Grassland fighting for Nueva Vista Golf Course

MIDLAND, Texas — Plans to close the Nueva Vista Golf Course and sell the land are still on the table. Midland City Council members could vote to approve a rezoning agreement that would allow the owner of the land to sell it and have it be developed into something else.
GolfLeader-Herald

Golf course steering committee hosts meeting

CAROGA LAKE — Prior to the 7 p.m. Caroga Town Board meeting, the Nick Stoner Municipal Golf Course Steering Committee met at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss progress on the course since the fire that burned the former clubhouse last November. The zoom meeting covered a re-design of the course...
Wakulla County, FLthewakullanews.com

Negotiations continue for county purchase of golf course

While it appeared talks had broken down for the county to buy Wildwood Country Club, current owner David McQuary indicated that he made a counter-offer on Tuesday and that negotiations were continuing. After the meeting, McQuary complained that he felt the county was low-balling him with an initial offer of...
Wichita, KSaudacy.com

Improvements ahead for two golf courses in Wichita

Improvements will be coming soon to two of Wichita's golf courses. The Wichita City Council approved $350 thousand for repairs to the clubhouse roof and ventilation system at Tex Consolver and the irrigation and drainage facilities at MacDonald. Parks Director Troy Houtman says they will do the work to minimize...
CollegesDaily Iowan

P3 projects headed by UI professors to reach all sectors of campus life

Seven public-private partnership projects headed by University of Iowa professors were granted funding by the University of Iowa to benefit sectors of the university outlined in the UI’s strategic plan. The UI awarded more than $12 million across the seven projects. The funding will be given out over three years...
Campus, ILThe News-Gazette

Renewable energy? UI's new Campus Instructional Facility can dig it

URBANA — The University of Illinois’ glossy new building at Springfield Avenue and Wright Street represents the next step in its sustainability goals. The four-story, 122,000- square-foot, $75 million Campus Instructional Facility is also the biggest geothermal installation on the UI campus. Its geothermal system can pump 135 tons of...
Iowa StateGovernment Technology

Iowa State Gets $16M Investment for Broadband Research

(TNS) — Iowa became home Tuesday to the National Science Foundation's fourth and final wireless research platform, thanks to a $16 million investment in Iowa State University-led research aimed at achieving universal and affordable rural broadband. ISU joins New York City, Salt Lake City and North Carolina State University as...
Educationwashingtoninformer.com

D.C. EDUCATION BRIEFS: Preparing for School Year 2021-22

DCPS recently presented an outline of its health and safety measures for students and staff returning to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. The updated guidance comes as DCPS prepares to fully reopen with in-person learning for all students, every day in the fall. “We know that our students...