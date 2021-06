Shrinking of large planets over billions of years likely explains the years-long mystery behind why there is a scarcity of planets close to double the Earth’s size in the Universe, say scientists in a new study.According to the researchers, including those from Flatiron Institute in the US, while planet-hunting missions have discovered thousands of worlds orbiting distant stars, the number of such exoplanets measuring between 1.5 and two times Earth’s radius is very rare.In the study, published in The Astronomical Journal, the scientists say this ‘radius-gap’ – first discovered in 2017 – could be due to a process where large...