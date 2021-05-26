Cancel
Defense gives opening statement in Bahena Rivera murder trial

By jhunter
KCJJ
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense lawyers representing the man accused of stabbing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts to death in July 2018 made their opening statements in court Tuesday. After declining to make an opening statement at the beginning of the trial last week, Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s attorneys said that police rushed their investigation and fingered their client to close the case. They brought witnesses to the stand to vouch for Bahena Rivera’s character, including an ex-girlfriend who gave birth to their daughter.Iris Gamboa says the man is a good father and good provider who never showed her any expressions of excessive anger.

