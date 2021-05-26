Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 best desk lamps for working and studying at home

By Laurie Davidson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzlDx_0aBzELkS00

For many of us, working from home looks set to stay – in some capacity, at least – and setting up a comfortable, functional work area is crucial to productivity and wellbeing. And lighting is a key part of a successful work environment, so a desk lamp is a must.

An adjustable head and/or arm that can be angled in different directions and set to varying heights is probably the most useful feature of any desk lamp, as you can cast the light to precisely the spot you need it. If you can’t find an adjustable design that you like, consider a fixed yet lightweight lamp that you can move easily for times when you require more direct light.

Dimmer switches that control the brightness of the light are a worthwhile addition to prevent eye strain and adjust as the ambient light changes throughout the day.

Make sure you take into account the size of your work area compared to the size of the lamp; a design shouldn’t take up a large portion of the space and leave you with little room for much else.

Height is also a key consideration, too – it’s no use choosing a short lamp if it’s going to be obscured behind a laptop, for example – so decide where you’d like to put it before you buy.

Read more:

Other notable features include wireless charging areas for a mobile phone, designs that clip on to desktops and shelves, allowing you to get light in hard-to-reach places, and coloured shades for those who aren’t fans of white light.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best desk lamps for 2021 are:

Best overall – Ikea riggad LED work lamp: £60, Ikea.com

Best for designer style – Dowsing & Reynolds silver leather cuff table lamp: £124.99, Dowsingandreynolds.com

Best for versatility – Iconic Lights portishead copper clip-on spotlight lamp: £35, Iconiclights.co.uk

Best for casting a softer light – Lighting Lover parasol light: £190, Lightinglover.com

Best for minimal design – Pooky Gerry reading lamp: £111, Pooky.com

Best for a dash of colour – OKA Claudette table lamp: £250, Oka.com

Best for small spaces – Dutchbone devi wall lamp: £139, Cuckooland.com

Best for interesting light patterns – Oliver Bonas blue onda desk and table lamp: £85, Oliverbonas.com

Best for classic good looks on a budget – Next Detroit table lamp: £50, Next.co.uk

Best for a touch of luxury – Anthropologie shelley task lamp: £188, Anthropologie.com

Ikea riggad LED work lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbwyd_0aBzELkS00

Best: Overall

We love this nifty lamp from Ikea, especially its wireless charging pad – simply place your phone (iPhone 8 or newer and Samsung Galaxy S6 or newer models all work) on the charging base and let it do its thing. One less cable to get tangled with the myriad others can only be a good thing.

The arm and head are adjustable and it comes with a USB port and a built-in warm white LED. We’ve come to expect functional products from Ikea, but this is surprisingly sleek and stylish too, and we’re pleased the LED isn’t jarringly bright. A great-value lamp that ticks a lot of boxes.

Buy now £60.00, Ikea.com

Dowsing & Reynolds silver leather cuff table lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGKvk_0aBzELkS00

Best: For designer style

If sleek, smart and original are at the top of your desk lamp wish list, they don’t come much cooler than this beautifully simple leather-and-metal design. The head and arm are fixed in place, but it is compact enough to move around a desk easily, should you need to direct light to a specific area. The vegetable-tanned leather shade comes in three colours – black, dark tan and light tan – all sat atop a silver-coloured brass base. Aside from its elegant design, we love that it has a fabric, rather than a plastic cord, which adds to its high-end feel. A well-made lamp that looks more expensive than it is.

Buy now £124.99, Dowsingandreynolds.com

Iconic Lights portishead copper clip-on spotlight lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSiBF_0aBzELkS00

Best: For versatility

Trying to shoehorn a lamp on to your already-crowded desk? Or maybe you need light in an awkward place? This small but perfectly formed lamp has a hinged clip for a base (with protective foam pads that won’t mark furniture), so you can clip it to any surface. We mounted ours on the side edge of a floating wall shelf to give downward-facing, directional light via the moveable head, but it can also be placed on a flat surface just like a regular lamp. If the copper-effect finish is not for you, it also comes in brushed chrome. A clever idea at a low price.

Buy now £19.99, Iconiclights.co.uk

Lighting Lover parasol light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUB6i_0aBzELkS00

Best: For casting a softer light

Another super-sleek design that looks more like an ornament than a lamp, but this light is anything but style over substance. The LED is dimmable and the shade is adjustable for versatility, but the Parasol’s cleverest feature is the way it casts its light. The LED projects upwards from the top of the base and light is reflected off the underside of the shade, making it much less harsh than most desk lamp light. It’s fairly lofty too, at 50cm high, so it easily reached over this tester’s laptop and monitor, which are both positioned on stands. The perfect combination of form and function.

Buy now £190.00, Lightinglover.com

Pooky Gerry reading lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3om6ct_0aBzELkS00

Best: For minimal design

This desk lamp is really elegant and unobtrusive, and its super-thin base allowed this tester to slide it under a backless monitor stand, so it took up hardly any extra surface space. The built-in LED has three adjustable light levels, and the hinged base and head allow you to configure it in almost any way you need. At 53cm high, it’ll tower over most things on a desk – great if your work area is piled high with things that you need to keep to hand. We especially like the brushed effect of the metal, it almost looks like wood grain and gives this lamp a wonderfully sleek feel.

Buy now £111.00, Pooky.com

OKA Claudette table lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8fXE_0aBzELkS00

Best: For a dash of colour

The first thing we noticed about this lamp was how weighty and solid it felt, then how lovely the pink glass shade looks when it’s illuminated. The lamp is weighty because it’s made of bronze-effect iron, but its finish is refined and the shape incredibly simple, which lets the pink shade do the talking. The head and base are fixed in position and the light casts a much softer glow compared to the other lamps we tested, so it’s a good choice for general work, rather than anything too detailed. Fans of 1930s Bauhaus style will fall head over heels for this beautiful design.

Buy now £250.00, Oka.com

Dutchbone devi wall lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxhSM_0aBzELkS00

Best: For small spaces

We realise we may have cheated a little here by including a wall lamp in our round-up, but hear us out. Nobody ever said a desk lamp had to be positioned on a desk, and some people just don’t have the space for one. This stylish yet functional wall light has a matt-black metal shade (a glossy, deep-green design is also available) and a hinged brass arm that can be extended up to 70cm out from the wall and adjusted in all directions. The light is not dimmable, but the on/off switch is positioned on the cable, so there’s no need to get up and down to turn it on and off. A great alternative if your desk space leaves a lot to be desired…

Buy now £139.00, Cuckooland.com

Oliver Bonas blue onda desk and table lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukuzM_0aBzELkS00

Best: For interesting light patterns

We love the ridged glass shade and the unusual shape of this elegant Oliver Bonas design, which has more than a hint of Art Deco style to it. It feels sturdy and well-made and the uneven finish of the blue/green glass casts the light in lovely scattered patterns. Its position can’t be adjusted but the light is dimmable – perfect for creating a soft, ambient feel while working. This tester fitted a bulb with a decorative filament as it was just crying out for something as stylish as the lamp itself. It looks like a statement vase when it’s not switched on and is decent value at £85.

Buy now £85.00, Oliverbonas.com

Next Detroit table lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hI1Yi_0aBzELkS00

Best: For classic good looks on a budget

This timeless-looking chrome lamp reminds us of a fisherman’s pendant light with an industrial-style edge. The ball-jointed arm is adjustable, as is where the top of the shade meets the arm, so the lamp can be manoeuvred into countless positions for perfectly directed light. The open shade means the light is cast across a wide area, so it’s a good choice for larger desks. It’s also available in antique-effect brass with a mottled matt-black shade and base if you prefer a more traditional look. A great all-rounder that’s classic and functional at a low price.

Buy now £50.00, Next.co.uk

Anthropologie shelley task lamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuDEx_0aBzELkS00

Best: For a touch of luxury

The delicate, feminine look of this Anthropologie lamp belies its sturdiness. The base and weighted end of the arm are made of marble and the shade and arm itself are iron finished in an aged gold effect. It really is a thing of beauty and the shell-inspired shade is not like anything we’ve seen before. The arm is adjustable, allowing the shade to be positioned up high for general lighting or down low to give a more focused light source. It is heavy, and not a lamp that you’d want to move around often, so find a good spot for it (preferably not hidden behind a stack of folders) and admire it as you work.

Buy now £188.00, Anthropologie.com

The verdict: Desk lamps

For added extras alone, Ikea’s Riggad LED lamp gets a huge thumbs-up. The wireless charging capabilities on the base and USB port are fantastic extras that really make a difference. Aside from that, its sleek, simple looks won us over and the adjustability and dimmability make it the complete package. And all for only £60.

If good looks are high on your priority list, it’s hard to look past the Dowsing & Reynolds silver leather cuff table lamp and Anthropologie’s shelley task lamp : both are very different in style but both ooze individuality.

Voucher codes

For more office products and other homeware deals, try the links below:

Once the working day is over, there’s nothing better than settling down under one of these reading lamps with a good book

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desk Lamps#Led Lamp#Home Lighting#Ambient Lighting#Light Work#Flat Design#Indybest#Lightinglover Com#Pooky Com#Oka Com#Cuckooland Com#Onda#Oliverbonas Com#Next Detroit#Anthropologie Com Ikea#Usb#Led#Work Lamp Best#Wall Lamp#Larger Desks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Laptops
Related
Home & GardenThe Independent

10 home décor ideas to claim back your living room

So, you lived like an urban hermit for 13 months and used Zoom’s backgrounds to hide empty pizza boxes piling up all around your living room table. Perhaps the recent trip to the hairdresser gave you the confidence boost you needed for a quick drink at the pub, but now that two households can meet inside and you’re on hosting duty, it’s time to step up your game.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
Interior DesignRefinery29

This Toronto Apartment Is A California-Inspired DIY Heaven

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennials. Today, tarot reader and entrepreneur Robin Daprato shows us how she turned her Toronto apartment into a California-inspired, DIY sanctuary. Just steps from the hustle of West Queen West in Toronto’s so-hip-it-hurts Trinity...
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Bedding Awards

The reclining headboard on Zinus’s platform frame makes lounging in bed much more enjoyable. Cushions tilt to your preferred angle whether you’re reading or watching TV. It was quick to assemble and described by a tester as “cool, useful and easy to use.”. Jam-packed with impressive features, the Ergomotion base...
Electronicsmomtastic.com

The Best Light Poles

These days, people decorate their backyards just as much as they decorate their homes. One of the easiest and cheapest ways to bring out some warm vibes to your backyard is setting up light poles. From lantern poles to string lighting, light poles can accommodate all of your outdoor illumination needs. To help you choose the right light poles for your backyard, we've put together this list of some of the best light poles the market has to offer.
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Sumi coat stands by Nichetto Studio for Schönbuch

Dezeen Showroom: German brand Schönbuch has launched Sumi, a range of modular coat stands with hooks that Nichetto Studio has designed to resemble tree branches. Sumi is a versatile storage solution suited to homes and public spaces such as waiting rooms, restaurants and hotels. Its modular components can be combined...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Proprietary Color-Changing Paints

MIT debuted an innovative new concept that could entirely change design: color-changing paint. The proprietary paint, called ChromoUpdate, is clear in color but has a light-sensitive feature that shifts the paint's color when exposed to different intensities of UV light. Using targeted UV light, the color-changing paint can be quickly drawn over in grayscale and then painted precisely with UV light, creating custom designs. These two processes not only allow for an endless number of different designs to be readily projected onto an object but the designs could then be altered or repainted perpetually.
Food & DrinksInterior Design

Maurizio Lai Uses Geometric Light to Shape Sushi Club Restaurant Near Milan

For Italian architect Maurizio Lai, the goal of restaurant design is to create an experience of “shapes and atmospheres,” using aesthetics as a tool of recognizable branding. In his fifth collaboration with Sushi Club, a Japanese gastronomic restaurant group based in Northern Italy, Lai’s design for the brand's Cesano Maderno location is a study on geometric lighting. The space, which includes two floors, centers around a hanging light fixture made from delicate glass blades, which amplify beams of light in every direction courtesy of mezzanine mirror walls.
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Viewpoint House // Jim Caumeron Design

Articulated by camera lens-like extrusions, Jim Caumeron Design has realized ‘viewpoint house’ in a dense subdivision of Quezon city in the Philippines. Organized to highlight views of the outdoors, the dwelling features a warm interior core sheltered by a white concrete ‘hood’ with trapezoidal niches. Jim Caumeron created an L-shaped floor plan to fit the L-shaped site, and the client’s extensive 4306 ft2 (400 m2) space requirements.
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

6 Best Smart Lights and Lamps for Your Home or Office

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Having trouble sleeping? A smart light might be just what you need. These...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Build A Coat Rack Bench That Fits In Your Entryway

An entryway just isn’t the same without a place to hang your coat when you come home. The coat rack has become one of the basic necessities for this sort of space and since you have to have one you might as well make it look nice. In the tutorials and examples that follow you’ll find plenty of ideas and designs to choose from and you’ll also learn how to build a coat rack yourself if you ever feel like it.
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

Essential Home Improvements You Can Apply in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend most of your time, especially if you want to spend more time with yourself. Your bedroom is conducive to personal matters where you can freely cuddle with your pillow and sleep with your mattress. Doing a minor change with your bedroom will not cost you a hundred dollars if you are creative and resourceful. Improving the ambiance of your personal space will make it even more accommodating and comfortable.
RecipesApartment Therapy

5 Little Projects That Drastically Improved This Food Editor’s Kitchen During Quarantine (and Beyond)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of quarantine, lots of us (myself included) were forced to figure out how to do our jobs from our homes. For many, that meant finding a comfy chair-and-desk combo. Maybe getting a better task light or improving a super-slow internet connection. For me, life at home meant figuring out how to make my kitchen more functional. See, as a food editor for The Kitchn, my job includes cooking, writing, and styling recipes. And in mid-March, I realized that, with my family of four all at home in our Brooklyn apartment, our current kitchen setup was not going to cut it.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

There’s Nothing “Grandma” About This Trend Revival

The love child of those freeflow squiggles you’ve been seeing everywhere and the still-going-strong cottagecore trend, this year’s pattern of the moment is a delightful combination of both. The scalloped edge is back, but it has nothing to do with yesteryear’s preppy counterpart (though we do love a good frill). This fresh iteration is all about bold colors and shapes—and what better place to test it out than in an ever-evolving kid’s room?
Austin, TXPosted by
EASTside Magazine

Handshake Home {Modern Austin Home}

When home builders Amanda and Graham Davidson were ready to design a new home for their growing family, they had a few priorities. Not only did it need to accommodate multiple functionalities, such as home school and a home office, but ample gathering space also topped the list. Having lived...