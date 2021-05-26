Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 75 Moments: No. 70 - Phil Dawson, Browns survive 2007 snow game vs. Bills

By Anthony Poisal
clevelandbrowns.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.

www.clevelandbrowns.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bridgestone#Clevelandbrowns Com#The Buffalo Bills#The Afc North#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Browns Vs. Falcons Preseason Game To Be On National TV

The Browns’ final preseason game at Atlanta will be televised nationwide on NBC’s Sunday Night Football at 8 PM EDT on August 29. Preseason games were canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, there is one less preseason game and one extra regular season game. While we don’t...
NFLchatsports.com

Panthers' defense hopes to 'put on a show' in second season under Phil Snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Much of the offseason focus on the Carolina Panthers has been on the trade for quarterback Sam Darnold and return of running back Christian McCaffrey from injuries that forced him to miss 13 games in 2020. But don’t forget about the defense. Carolina quietly has put together...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Panthers DC Phil Snow must maximize embarrassment of riches in 2021

How can Phil Snow make the most out of an embarrassment of riches on the defensive side of the football for the Carolina Panthers in 2021?. There are plenty of reasons to be encouraged for the Carolina Panthers on defense heading into the 2021 season. The young and talented group made some noticeable strides as the previous campaign went on, so considering the quality acquired by the organization this offseason, it might see them become a dominant unit next time around if everyone hits their individual targets.
NFLallfans.co

Cardinals have 4 games vs. 4 of NFL’s top outside CBs in 2021

The Arizona Cardinals have a formidable group of wide receivers with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk. They will, particularly Hopkins, draw some top cornerbacks this coming season in 2021. In fact, based on Mark Schofield’s top 11 outside cornerbacks in the NFL right now, they will face four...
NFLCarolina Panthers

Phil Snow excited by all his new options

CHARLOTTE — The guys on the Panthers' defense clearly think there's something special happening here. Defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ was the first to be effusive about their potential during OTAs, saying: "I don't feel like a lot of things can stop us this year." Cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ was singing the...
NFLnbcboston.com

Top 50 Patriots Under Bill Belichick: The Troy Brown Vs. Julian Edelman Debate

Curran: In a duel of Perfect Patriots, is it Edelman or Troy Brown? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. A nice rack of ribs? Or a perfectly cooked ribeye? Perfectly sunny and 75? Or partly sunny and 81? I could keep going. But you know what I’m driving at. Some things are so eminently acceptable and good that there is no truly RIGHT answer.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Arizona Cardinals Cut Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move!

The NFL’s 2021 offseason has been full of dramas. It seems like this year more than ever that the storylines in the off-season have kept the NFL at the front and center of news headlines. In some surprising news, the Arizona Cardinals recently released veteran wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Throughout...
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.