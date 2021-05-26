Top 75 Moments: No. 70 - Phil Dawson, Browns survive 2007 snow game vs. Bills

How can Phil Snow make the most out of an embarrassment of riches on the defensive side of the football for the Carolina Panthers in 2021?. There are plenty of reasons to be encouraged for the Carolina Panthers on defense heading into the 2021 season. The young and talented group made some noticeable strides as the previous campaign went on, so considering the quality acquired by the organization this offseason, it might see them become a dominant unit next time around if everyone hits their individual targets.