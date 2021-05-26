Cancel
'Cruella' review: Emma Stone rocks the frocks, but the story? Woof

Austin 360
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is “Cruella,” a coming-of-age movie about a woman who grows up to skin Dalmatians, for exactly? I have seen the movie; I have no idea. I do know that stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson spend 134 minutes chewing on scenery like it’s made of rawhide, while they model sumptuous 1970s fashions — everything from Carnaby Street couture to Vivienne Westwood punk glam, all as seen through a Disney imagineer’s peepers.

