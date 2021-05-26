'Cruella' review: Emma Stone rocks the frocks, but the story? Woof

After a successful $48.5 million global take in just under two weeks, Emma Stone has been confirmed for the sequel's line up. Emma Stone has been commended on her strategic performance that she displayed in the Disney Cruella adaption. The director of the movie franchise Craig Gillespie has expressed how eager he is to return alongside screenwriter Tony McNamara for the sequel. It is believed that upon the sequels return, Stone will be playing a centralised role around the character we are used to seeing from the One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The Cruella de Vil adaptations will follow that of the Disney cartoons, meaning we can very well expect to see the cartoon story adapted into film.