A late night shooting and subsequent car crash has led Iowa City Police to investigate the death of the vehicle’s driver. Multiple 9-1-1 callers reported several shots fired near the corner of Sandusky Drive and Taylor Drive around 1:20 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle in the 1300 block of Bancroft Drive that had collided with a tree. Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had sustained gunshot wounds. The adult, male victim was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was later pronounced deceased.