Ben Simmons‘ confidence is at its peak right now. With the help of Doc Rivers who now runs the show in Philly, the 76ers find themselves sitting pretty as the #1 seed in the East. The three-time NBA All-Star has been putting the clamps on his opponents every night and has easily made himself a front runner to win this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, and his teammates such as potential MVP Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and the rest of the crew are firing on all cylinders.