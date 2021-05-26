Kitty Bandanas

Cat and kitten season has begun and there is no shortage of beautiful cats and kittens to adopt! The COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the cat population in several ways — first of all, the usual number of spay and neuter clinics were cut way back due to prolonged closures, rise in the prices of supplies, and in our case, retirement and change in services. All of this resulted in less spays and neuters, hence, more cat population! People lose their employment, often their homes, and consequently their pets either get rehomed, abandoned, or the spay and neuter just goes by the wayside! This has all added to excessive population and many of these cats can become feral.